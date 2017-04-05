Toronto stock index retreats from recent intraday high, loonie steady

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was holding onto a modest gain in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets were pushing higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.25 points at 15,711.32, after 90 minutes of trading.

The Toronto index had been up more 100 points earlier in the session before retreating from a six-week intraday high.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 174.96 points to 20,864.20. The S&P 500 added 16.13 points at 2,376.29 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 34.99 points at 5,933.60.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.55 cents US, down a 0.04 of a cent from Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up 20 cents at US$51.23 per barrel and May natural gas contracts were up two cents at US$3.32 per mmBTU.