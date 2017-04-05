Tory leadership candidate Steven Blaney mixes up Yogi Berra and Babe Ruth

OTTAWA — At least he had the right team.

Conservative leadership candidate Steven Blaney mixed up two famous New York Yankees on Wednesday as he tried to put a positive spin on his lacklustre polling numbers and tepid support.

"You know, to paraphrase the famous baseball player, Babe Ruth, it's not over until it's over," he told reporters.

Reporters immediately corrected the would-be Tory leader, telling him the quote came from renowned wordsmith Yogi Berra.

"Ah, well we can take the words of Yogi Berra!" he responded. "There is another expression, but I hear it's not 'politically correct,' so I'll stick to Yogi Berra — or Babe Ruth," he added, laughing.

Blaney's campaign to replace Stephen Harper as party leader has just two endorsements from the Conservative caucus and polls suggest he is trailing badly in the 14-candidate race.