Treasury Board approves wage increase for RCMP officers

OTTAWA — RCMP officers across the country are getting a raise.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the Treasury Board has approved a 1.25 per cent salary increase backdated to Jan. 1, 2015 and a further 1.25 per cent as of Jan. 1, 2016.

Mounties in the rank of Superintendent and below as well as special constables will also receive a 2.3 per cent "market adjustment" increase effective next month.

A statement from Goodale's office says these increases will bring total compensation for Mounties, including pensions and benefits, in line with eight police forces covering 90 per cent of the Canadian population.