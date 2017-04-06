Committee backs Magnitsky law for Canada, honours Russian whistleblower

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee is urging the federal government to expand its international sanctions law to include gross human rights violations — a move bound to further strain relations with Russia.

The Commons foreign affairs committee unanimously supports amending Canada's sanctions regime to include the rights violators "in honour" of the Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after accusing officials of a $230 million tax fraud.

Liberal, Conservative and New Democrat MPs supported the change to the Special Economic Measures Act as part of a mandated review of that law and the Freezing Assets of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act.

In a report tabled this morning in Parliament, the committee takes an expanded look at the issues surrounding Magnitsky's death — human rights watchdogs say he was beaten in prison and denied medical treatment.

It is now up to the Liberal government to decide what to do with the recommendations in the report.