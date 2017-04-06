Ex-member of RCMP's Musical Ride settles lawsuit over 1980s assault, harassment

OTTAWA — A female Mountie who alleged she was sexually assaulted, harassed and dragged through horse manure while she was part of the RCMP's famed Musical Ride in the 1980s has settled a long-standing lawsuit.

Lawyers for Staff Sgt. Caroline O'Farrell say her allegations were substantiated by internal investigation at the time, but there were few consequences for the perpetrators.

O'Farrell sued the RCMP and a number of individuals in May 2013, saying she was assaulted, harassed, repeatedly doused in cold water and splattered with manure by colleagues.

Her suit also alleged that other members of the Musical Ride at one point started a pool on when she might take her own life.

The case was mired in legal battles for years, but after the RCMP and other defendants failed to have the suit dismissed, they began serious negotiations.

Terms of the settlement announced today are confidential.

O'Farrell is still a member of the force and says it's time to move on and ensure all Mounties have a safe and fair work environment.

"I am pleased we have been able to reach a settlement," she said in a statement.

"But it makes no sense that we went through the time, expense and stress to get to where we are now, when the allegations were substantiated through a protracted internal investigation by the RCMP itself back in 1987-88.