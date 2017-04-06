Group wants Montreal's Mount Royal considered for UNESCO heritage designation

MONTREAL — A non-profit working to protect Montreal's Mount Royal is making a push to have the famed mountain park considered as a potential UNESCO heritage site.

Les amis de la montagne (friends of the mountain) says it's hoping to collect up to 30,000 signatures of support and send them to the federal government before the end of April.

Last August, Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna called for suggestions for Canadian sites that could be recognized by UNESCO.

Les amis' spokeswoman Helene Panaioti says Mount Royal — which includes two cemeteries, two universities and a hospital in addition to the park — is a perfect choice.

UNESCO world heritage sites are places of cultural or natural significance that members of the global community have committed to preserve for future generations.