Hungry polar bear airlifted from Newfoundland village by helicopter
ST. BRENDAN'S, N.L. — Wildlife officials have used tranquilizer darts and a helicopter to remove a wayward polar bear that got too close to a small village in northeastern Newfoundland.
Residents of St. Brendan's say the bear was wrapped in a net Wednesday and flown away under the belly of the aircraft.
Polar bear sightings in this part of Newfoundland are common at this time of year as the large predators follow seals headed south on the ice floes.
Resident Dennis Broderick says he left his house to shovel snow and saw the bear eat a seal.
Mayor Veronica Broomfield says she and fellow residents were afraid of the carnivore and felt safer once wildlife officers showed up.
Broomfield says it's rare for polar bears to show up in the village, but the large amount of pack ice offshore has made it easier for them to get around.
