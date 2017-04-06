Hungry polar bear airlifted from Newfoundland village by helicopter

ST. BRENDAN'S, N.L. — Wildlife officials have used tranquilizer darts and a helicopter to remove a wayward polar bear that got too close to a small village in northeastern Newfoundland.

Residents of St. Brendan's say the bear was wrapped in a net Wednesday and flown away under the belly of the aircraft.

Polar bear sightings in this part of Newfoundland are common at this time of year as the large predators follow seals headed south on the ice floes.

Resident Dennis Broderick says he left his house to shovel snow and saw the bear eat a seal.

Mayor Veronica Broomfield says she and fellow residents were afraid of the carnivore and felt safer once wildlife officers showed up.