Man and woman from London, Ont., charged in cheese theft

SOUTH-WEST OXFORD, Ont. — Provincial police say two London, Ont., residents are facing charges following an investigation into the theft of a large quantity of cheese in February.

Investigators say the break-in occurred at the Village Cheese Mill in South-West Oxford Township, Ont., on Feb. 20 or 21.

Police released a long list of the stolen cheeses that includes two 3.2 kilogram blocks of havarti, five wheels of gouda, 18 kilograms of cheese curds, more than 30 kilograms of cheddar, and 10 kilograms of sizzling hot jalapeno.

They say cash, DVDs, fudge, meat sticks, maple syrup, shortbread, garbage tags, chocolate bars, stamps, international books, pre-stamped envelopes and Marilyn Monroe Stamps were taken in addition to the cheese.

OPP say the two suspects arrested also are charged in connection with a previous break-in at the same location in December.

A 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman each face two counts of break and enter, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.