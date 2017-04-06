Military officer suspected of leaking secret shipbuilding documents: Affidavit

OTTAWA — New court documents appear to have pulled back the curtains on one of the military's most closely guarded secrets: why its second-highest-ranking officer was suspended in January.

An affidavit released by an Ottawa court and obtained by the Globe and Mail show the RCMP suspect Vice-Adm. Mark Norman of leaking secret government documents.

Those secret documents allegedly related to a $700-million contract to convert a civilian ship into a new resupply vessel for the navy, after its previous two resupply ships were forced into early retirement.

No charges have been laid against Norman, whose lawyer says her client has caught been caught in a bureaucratic crossfire.

The Liberals had quietly considered cancelling the contract after taking power, which the Conservative government awarded to Quebec City shipyard Chantier Davie without a competition in 2015.