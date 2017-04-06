NDP 'obviously down,' but Trudeau providing windows of opportunity: Broadbent

OTTAWA — While it's "obvious" the NDP is down at the moment, former leader Ed Broadbent says he's confident of a revival — thanks in large part to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Broadbent, tells the annual Progress Summit in Ottawa that Trudeau's decision to abandon a Liberal promise of electoral reform is just one of many political opportunities for New Democrats.

He also says Trudeau "chickened out" on tackling income inequality by failing to increase capital gains taxes in the most recent federal budget.

Broadbent also says he's pleased with the depth of talent that has so far come forward in pursuit of the party leadership, up for grabs this October.

There are four MPs in the running to replace Tom Mulcair: Manitoba's Niki Ashton, Quebec's Guy Caron, B.C.'s Peter Julian and Ontario's Charlie Angus.