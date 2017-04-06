Police investigate complaint of cameras found throughout N.L. apartment

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland are investigating an unusual complaint from tenants of a St. John's apartment who said they found hidden cameras and recording devices throughout an apartment they were renting.

Const. Geoff Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they received the complaint in mid-February from people who were renting a home on Freshwater Road.

He says he couldn't comment further as the matter is still under investigation, but he confirmed police had visited the unit and seized cameras and equipment.

The complainants and the owner of the property were not available for comment, but the company managing the unit says it was aware there was a closed-circuit security system that was no longer active and could be accessed from outside the home.

Metro Property Management said in an emailed statement that it was not aware of any recordings.