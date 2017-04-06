Police report third arrest for southern Alberta man known to them

PINCHER CREEK, Alta. — A man accused in a shooting incident that led to a February standoff with RCMP in Pincher Creek, Alta., has been arrested for a third time.

Dewey Todd Starzyk, 53, was arrested at a home in Coleman, Alta., on Sunday after police received information about a robbery that took place during the first week of February in Pincher Creek.

Starzyk now faces charges of robbery with a firearm, carrying a weapon while committing an offence, uttering death threats and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as three charges for failing to comply with his conditions.

Following his original arrest in February, Starzyk was commanded to abide by a number of conditions that included a curfew.

He was arrested again on March 6 when RCMP allege they pulled him over driving at 10 p.m., and allege they found a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Starzyk has been remanded to custody and will appear in court on Thursday.