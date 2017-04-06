Pythons stolen from Bradford, Ont., home; owner's former roommate suspect: police

BRADFORD, Ont. — Police say they're looking for a snake thief.

South Simcoe police say the two snakes — male and female ball pythons — were reported missing from the Bradford, Ont., home on Tuesday.

They say a neighbour had been "snakesitting" for the absent owner and discovered the snakes, less than a metre long and yellow with tan markings, had been taken from their sealed enclosures.

Investigators say a former roommate of the owner is a suspect in this crime.