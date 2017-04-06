Six stories in the news today, April 6

Six stories in the news for Thursday, April 6

———

PM TRUDEAU IN THE U.S. AGAIN

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City with a full agenda. He'll meet the CEO of YouTube and the new secretary general of the United Nations and will attend three panel events before wrapping up with a news conference. The backdrop of the visit is the annual Women In The World Summit. Trudeau has recently been to the White House, an energy conference in Houston, and a Canadian-themed Broadway play/

———

OMBUDSMAN TO REPORT ON B.C. HEALTH FIRINGS

British Columbia's ombudsman will release a report today looking at issues surrounding the firings of eight government health workers almost five years ago. Jay Chalke was asked by the provincial government to investigate following persistent calls from the NDP and the dismissed employees for a public inquiry into the case. The workers were part of a drug-research program in 2012 when they lost their jobs amid allegations of inappropriate and potentially criminal conduct.

———

BOARD TO GET DE GROOD UPDATE

A review panel is scheduled to get an update today on the mental health of a Calgary man found not criminally responsible for the stabbing deaths of five young people at a house party three years ago. Matthew de Grood was suffering from a mental disorder when he attacked and killed Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Josh Hunter, Kaitlin Perras and Lawrence Hong. The two-day hearing before the Alberta Review Board comes a week before the third anniversary of the attack.

———

ONTARIO POLICING REPORT EXPECTED TODAY

A major report on how Ontario's police should be policed is expected to be released today. The 263-page report by the Independent Police Oversight Review is the product of seven months of fact-finding and information gathering. The report makes 129 recommendations aimed at streamlining oversight to make it more transparent and accountable.

———

NEWFOUNDLAND TO DELIVER DEFICIT BUDGET

It's budget day in Newfoundland and Labrador, and many will be watching for spending cuts to reduce an expected deficit of almost $1.6 billion. Finance Minister Cathy Bennett has repeatedly said there won't be new taxes or fee hikes. Approval ratings for the governing Liberals nose-dived after their first budget last April raised taxes on everything from gasoline to books.

———

BARRICK GOLD STRIKES DEAL WITH CHINESE GOLD MINER

Barrick Gold Corp. says it is selling a 50 per cent stake in its Veladero mine in Argentina to Chinese mining company Shangdong Gold Group for $960 million as part of what it calls a "strategic co-operation agreement." The Toronto-based gold miner says the two companies will also explore the joint development of a gold deposit about 10 kilometres from the Veladero site and look into investment opportunities along the Argentina-Chile border.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Trial dates to be set for Nova Scotia taxi driver, Farset Mohammad, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his car.

— Statistics Canada will release the value of building permits for February.

— Newspaper and Internet publisher Postmedia Network Canada Corp. will release its first-quarter results.

— The Fraser Institute will release a study examining changes to personal income tax over the last century.