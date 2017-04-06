The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Thursday, April 6

FORMER CONSERVATIVE PM BRIEFS LIBERAL CABINET ON NAFTA: Former prime minister Brian Mulroney gave the Trudeau cabinet a briefing Thursday on the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Some of the Liberal cabinet ministers in attendance said Mulroney made a valuable contribution with his years of experience. Mulroney's government brought in the original Canada-US free trade deal, which led to NAFTA.

TRUDEAU WANTS MORE SCRUTINY OF SYRIAN CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on the international community to do more to investigate the deadly Syrian chemical weapons attack. The attack earlier this week killed more than 80 people. Trudeau made the comments in New York during a one-on-one interview with media executive Tina Brown.

U.S. CONDEMNS SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Bashar Assad should no longer have a role in governing the Syrian people after this week's chemical attack and the U.S. is evaluating an appropriate response. Tillerson said Thursday there is "no doubt in our minds" that Assad's government was behind the attack that killed dozens of innocent people in rebel-held northern Idlib.

ONTARIO MAN FACING TERROR CHARGE PROCLAIMS INNOCENCE: The lawyer for a man alleged to have left Canada to join the Islamic State says her client had no such intention and plans to fight the charge against him. Rishma Gupta said Pamir Hakimzadah, 27, is stunned by the allegation. The RCMP say Hakimzadah was returned to Canada after being detained by Turkish authorities. He was charged Wednesday with leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

MAN CHARGED AFTER AIRPORT SECURITY BREACH: An American has been charged after a security breach at Toronto's Pearson Airport. Police say the incident involved a United Airlines flight bound for Chicago. Police say officials found what they believed to be an improvised explosive device in a suitcase, but it was later determined to be a dud. A suspect is facing a mischief charge and is in custody pending a bail hearing.

DOCUMENTS SAY RCMP SUSPECT ADMIRAL OF LEAKING SECRETS: New court documents are shedding new light on why the military's second highest ranking officer was suspended in January. An affidavit obtained by the Globe and Mail indicates the RCMP suspect Vice-Adm. Mark Norman of allegedly leaking secret government documents. The documents are linked to a $700-million project to convert a civilian ship into an interim resupply vessel for the navy. No charges have been laid against Norman and his lawyer Marie Henein, has denied her client did anything wrong.

BEYAK SAYS MOST CANADIANS AGREE WITH HER COMMENTS ON RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS: Conservative Senator Lynn Beyak says a silent majority of Canadians agreed with her comments last month when she said "good deeds" came out of Canada's residential schools. Those comments prompted interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose to remove Beyak from the Senate committee on Aboriginal Peoples. In a statement, Beyak says political correctness stifles opinion and thoughtful conversation, and her removal amounts to a threat to freedom of speech. An exhaustive study on the government-funded, church-operated schools found indigenous children endured widespread sexual and physical abuse.

ROYAL BANK HEAD CONCERNED ABOUT SKY HIGH HOUSE PRICES: Royal Bank CEO Dave McKay says he's concerned about soaring housing prices in Vancouver and Toronto and would welcome government interventions. McKay says the prices are sitting at unsustainable levels and many people are being locked out of the housing market. He says in the long term, governments, developers, realtors, banks and community groups must come together to find solutions.

FACEBOOK TRIES TO FLAG FAKE NEWS: Facebook will start posting a tip sheet on Friday to educate users on how to tell what is a legitimate news story and what is not. There will be a banner on the news feeds in Canada and 14 other countries directing readers to the tip sheet. The top suggestion is "Be skeptical of headlines." Facebook points out that false news stories often carry catchy headlines, sometimes in all caps.