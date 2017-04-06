Two people killed in crash east of St. Thomas, police investigate
CENTRAL ELGIN, Ont. — A 17-year-old boy is among two people killed in a two-vehicle crash east of St. Thomas, Ont.
Provincial police say the incident happened on Wednesday when two pick-up trucks collided head-on.
The collision took place on Talbot Line in Central Elgin, Ont.
Police say both pick-up trucks each had only one occupant, adding both drivers died in the crash.
The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Samuel Chabot of Malahide Township, Ont., and 62-year-old Branko Cindric of Central Elgin.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision.
