Two people killed in crash east of St. Thomas, police investigate

CENTRAL ELGIN, Ont. — A 17-year-old boy is among two people killed in a two-vehicle crash east of St. Thomas, Ont.

Provincial police say the incident happened on Wednesday when two pick-up trucks collided head-on.

The collision took place on Talbot Line in Central Elgin, Ont.

Police say both pick-up trucks each had only one occupant, adding both drivers died in the crash.

The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Samuel Chabot of Malahide Township, Ont., and 62-year-old Branko Cindric of Central Elgin.