Value of building permits issued slips in February to $7.5 billion

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says municipalities issued $7.5 billion worth of building permits in February, down 2.5 per cent from January.

The agency says the decrease was mainly the result of a drop in plans for single-family dwellings and institutional structures.

The value of residential building permits issued fell 1.5 per cent to $5.0 billion in February, with the decrease for single-family homes construction permits offset in part by an increase in the multi-family component.

Plans for single-family dwellings fell 5.4 per cent to $2.6 billion, while multi-family construction plans grew 3.0 per cent to $2.4 billion in February.

Building permits for non-residential buildings fell 4.5 per cent from January to $2.4 billion in February.

The institutional component fell 16.2 per cent to $609 million mainly due to lower construction intentions for government buildings and elementary schools, while the value of permits for industrial structures fell 2.7 per cent to $395 million.

The commercial category rose 1.0 per cent to $1.4 billion due to plans for office buildings in Quebec and Manitoba.