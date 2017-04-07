A look at Sunday's ceremonies to mark the Vimy Ridge anniversary, by the numbers

OTTAWA — On Sunday, Canadians at home and in France will mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. A look at some of the numbers involved:

25,000: The number of Canadians expected to attend.

12,000: The number of Canadian students in that group.

100,000: Estimated audience in 1936, when the Vimy Memorial was first dedicated.

6,200: The number of Canadians who crossed the Atlantic by ship to attend that ceremony.

10,000: Canadian casualties from the attack on April 9, 1917.

11,285: The number of Canadian soldiers lost in the First World War who had no known graves, but whose names are inscribed on the memorial.