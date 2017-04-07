Crews battling large fire at vacant building in St. John's, N.L.,

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Dozens of firefighters were fighting a large, stubborn fire at a vacant building that was sending plumes of smoke over downtown St. John's, N.L.

Deputy Chief Rick Dehann of the St. John's fire department says about 30 firefighters were on the scene and trying to contain the blaze that was reported just after 4 a.m. local time.

The structure on Margaret's Place used to be the Medical Care Plan building and was once part of the Belvedere Orphanage, a girls facility that closed decades ago.

Dehann says the fire had consumed much of the interior and was too intense for crews to go inside the building, which had plywood over the windows.

Heavy smoke was spewing out over the city and people were being asked to steer clear of the area, But Dehann says they had not evacuated anyone at this point.

He says it's too early to tell if there's any concern for residents in the area.