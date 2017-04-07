Ex-nurse charged with killing eight seniors waives right to prelim

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care has waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will go straight to trial.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, appeared in a Woodstock, Ont., court on Friday by video link.

She is expected to appear in person on April 21 to set a date for her trial.

In October, Wettlaufer was charged in the deaths of eight residents at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont. In those cases, police alleged Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.

In January, Wettlaufer faced six additional charges related to seniors in her care. Court documents allege Wettlaufer injected those six alleged victims with insulin.

The allegations against Wettlaufer have not been proven in court.