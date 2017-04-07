Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by province
OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in March. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.9 per cent (14.2)
— Prince Edward Island 10.1 (10.0)
— Nova Scotia 8.6 (8.1)
— New Brunswick 8.4 (8.9)
— Quebec 6.4 (6.4)
— Ontario 6.4 (6.2)
— Manitoba 5.5 (5.8)
— Saskatchewan 6.0 (6.0)
— Alberta 8.4 (8.3)
— British Columbia 5.4 (5.1)
