Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by province

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in March. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 14.9 per cent (14.2)

— Prince Edward Island 10.1 (10.0)

— Nova Scotia 8.6 (8.1)

— New Brunswick 8.4 (8.9)

— Quebec 6.4 (6.4)

— Ontario 6.4 (6.2)

— Manitoba 5.5 (5.8)

— Saskatchewan 6.0 (6.0)

— Alberta 8.4 (8.3)

— British Columbia 5.4 (5.1)

