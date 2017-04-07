National employment numbers for March from Statistics Canada, at a glance
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — A quick look at March employment (previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.7 per cent (6.6)
Employment rate: 61.5 per cent (61.4)
Labour force participation rate: 65.9 per cent (65.8)
Number unemployed: 1,313,700 (1,286,100)
Number working: 18,308,000 (18,288,600)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.8 per cent (12.4)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.0 per cent (5.9)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.2)
Most Popular
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
What about the children: Parent group calls for end to adults-only buildings in Alberta
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove