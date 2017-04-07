News / Canada

National employment numbers for March from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at March employment (previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.7 per cent (6.6)

Employment rate: 61.5 per cent (61.4)

Labour force participation rate: 65.9 per cent (65.8)

Number unemployed: 1,313,700 (1,286,100)

Number working: 18,308,000 (18,288,600)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.8 per cent (12.4)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.0 per cent (5.9)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.4 per cent (5.2)

