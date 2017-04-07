NewsAlert: PEI tables budget surplus of $600,000 with large increase for health
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's 2017-18 budget tabled today includes a projected surplus of $600,000 with increased spending for health and education and a small cut in provincial income tax.
More to come.
Most Popular
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls