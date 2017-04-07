Kevin O’Leary outlines economic plan in speech to Empire Club

Kevin O’Leary cited a trying childhood ordeal as the event that shaped his attitude towards financial security in a speech to the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto on Friday.

O’Leary, a leadership candidate for the Conservative party, told a story of fleeing to Europe with his mother and stepfather after his birth father threatened to take his brother and him away from his mother. The trip, which involved “waiting for weeks in a foreign hotel room,” dipped into his mother’s emergency savings.

“My mother broke down,” O’Leary said. “I will never forget my mother’s fear, the look on her face when she finally realized that eventually the money would run out and she might lose her children.”

This did not happen as his birth father died of a heart attack at the age of 37, he said. But the money spent throughout the ordeal left his family in a “precarious financial situation.”

“And my mother’s panic about it moved through my bloodstream, it changed my DNA forever. I remember thinking, ‘I never want to feel this frightened and powerless again.’”

Speaking to the event for Canadian business leaders, job creators, and innovators, O’Leary promised to “wipe away” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “mismanagement” within his first 100 days in office, should he be elected the next Prime Minister.

O’Leary outlined a plan which he says will grow the economy at 3 per cent and create jobs. To do so, he plans to significantly cut taxes, attract and retain top talent, invest in productive infrastructure, reduce regulatory drag, and unbridle Canada’s national resource sectors.

He promised to cut federal taxes so that combined federal and provincial taxes are competitive with U.S. tax rates. O’Leary also said he would introduce federal taxpayer protection legislation ensuring that no Canadian has to spend more than 50 per cent of their salaries on combined federal and provincial income taxes.

To ensure his tax cuts are effective, he said his government would use its leverage of equalization and transfer payments to make sure provincial governments don’t increase their taxes.

“I don’t want some provincial premier like Kathleen Wynne to come swooping in behind me, and raise their provincial taxes,” he said. “That would defeat the purpose. When an O’Leary government cuts taxes, I will make sure they stay cut.”

O’Leary also promised to accelerate immigration for those in key sectors by working with employers and HR executives, to recruit the best candidates for the Conservative party, and to prioritize infrastructure investments that will drive domestic and trade growth.

While outlining steps he would take to boost the Canadian economy, O’Leary spoke about stopping any global protest groups and Hollywood celebrities who protest projects of national importance – forcibly, if need be.

“Don’t come up here to Canada and chain yourself to a pipeline construction fence – if I’m driving the bulldozer you might just get run over,” he said.

O’Leary emphasized the need for “the balance of the stewardship for our future around the environment and the demands of an economy that supports people.”

“We have to focus on our economic growth,” he added.

But his bulldozer would “probably stop if it was Jane Fonda,” he said.