OPP identify two people killed in late January house fire

DAWN-EUPHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say they've identified two people killed in a house fire earlier this year.

The blaze broke out on Jan. 29 in Dawn-Euphemia Township.

Police say the bodies of 54-year-old Cindy Lou Beyea and 61-year-old Malcolm McKinnon were found inside the home.

Police did not indicate what, if any, relationship existed between the deceased.

They say they've ruled out foul play but say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

