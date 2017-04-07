OPP identify two people killed in late January house fire

DAWN-EUPHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say they've identified two people killed in a house fire earlier this year.

The blaze broke out on Jan. 29 in Dawn-Euphemia Township.

Police say the bodies of 54-year-old Cindy Lou Beyea and 61-year-old Malcolm McKinnon were found inside the home.

Police did not indicate what, if any, relationship existed between the deceased.