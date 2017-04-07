Seven stories in the news today, April 7

Seven stories in the news for Friday, April 7

———

KREMLIN CALLS U.S. MISSILE ATTACK ON SYRIA AN ILLEGAL AGGRESSION

The Kremlin has reacted to Thursday's U.S. strike on Syria as an "aggression against sovereign state in violation of international law." The U.S. fired 60 missiles at an air based in central Syria on Thursday evening in retaliation for Tuesday's deadly chemical attack that killed around 80 people. U.S. President Donald Trump cast the assault as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in seeking "to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria."

———

CANADA NOT INVOLVED IN SYRIAN MISSILE STRIKE: OFFICIALS

A spokesperson for National Defence in Ottawa says Canadian Forces personnel were not involved in the American missile strike Thursday on an air base in Syria. Canadian officials also say the federal government will have more to say today about the attack. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier called the chemical attack in Syria which prompted the U.S. assault a "war crime" and that the international community "must stand firmly against such things."

———

FEDS TO PUSH PROVINCES TO TARGET CHILD CARE DOLLARS

The governing Liberals are going to push the provinces to direct federal child care dollars to families who are in the most in need of help, such as those from low- and modest-income backgrounds. The government's decision means the Liberals face the possibility of a revolt from the child care sector over their focus on "vulnerable" families, with some groups arguing a more universal approach would yield the greatest results.

———

INTERNAL TRADE DEAL TO BE UNVEILED

The federal and provincial governments are to announce an internal trade deal today. They hope the deal will create jobs and boost domestic trade, which already accounts for 20 per cent of Canada's gross domestic product. Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains says the long-awaited deal will also establish a clear process to help provinces and territories regulate the trade of recreational pot.

———

MAN CHARGED IN SECURITY BREACH AT TORONTO AIRPORT

A 58-year-old American man is expected to attend a bail hearing today after being charged in a security breach at Canada's busiest airport. Police say the incident at Toronto's Pearson International Airport involved a suspected improvised explosive device in a suitcase on a United Airlines flight bound for Chicago. Joseph Galaska is charged with one count of mischief.

———

LATEST JOB NUMBERS OUT TODAY

Statistics Canada will releases its latest jobs report today. The last report showed the national jobless rate sinking to 6.6 per cent in February — its lowest level in more than two years. That report was the latest in a line of stronger-than-expected data. Several economists say it shows the country's economy rebounding from the oil price shock of recent years.

———

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND BUDGET OUT TODAY

The Prince Edward Island government will release its budget for the upcoming fiscal year today. In March, the Liberal government forecasted a $17.9 million deficit for the 2016-17 fiscal year, nearly double the $9.6 million deficit forecast in the most recent budget. It blamed the increase on a $30 million reduction in harmonized sales tax payments from Ottawa and an increase in spending by several departments.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau visits London to promote Canada's economic partnership with the U.K.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a student skills competition in Dartmouth, N.S.

— Elizabeth Wettlaufer, charged in deaths of eight seniors, to appear in a Woodstock, Ont., court by video link.

— Bail hearing in Edmonton for Jared Eliasson, charged with attempted murder in a road rage attack in which a woman had both arms broken.

— Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will unveils a commemorative bank note to mark Canada's 150th anniversary.