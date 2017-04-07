Some of what was said Friday in Canada about the U.S. airstrikes in Syria

OTTAWA — Some quotes about the situation in Syria following President Donald Trump's retaliatory missile attacks against a Syrian air base:

"This morning, I spoke with the president directly and emphasized that Canada agrees that Assad's continued use of chemical weapons must not continue." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Commons.

"In the face of such heinous war crimes, all civilized people must speak with one voice. That is why Canada fully supports the United States' limited, focused action to degrade the Assad regime's ability to launch such attacks." — Trudeau.

"Canada's foreign policy must always be based on the principles of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Holding Bashar Assad to account for his crimes against humanity is absolutely required and we must support our allies to achieve this end." — Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose in a statement.

"Why is it that the prime minister continues to put all his faith in the Security Council, which has failed to confront Bashar Assad?" — Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre in the Commons.

"Will the government insist that Canada's support for further action is contingent on an approach of multilateralism?" — NDP MP Murray Rankin.

"I support this strategic action taken by our closest ally to send a message that such horrific attacks will not be tolerated."— Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole.

"I find the American intervention was justified and targeted. We're dealing with a barbaric attack against children with chemical weapons. The response was proportional to the stakes, and targeted." — Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.