Worker dies in industrial accident at Vale in Sudbury, Ont.

SUDBURY, Ont. — Mining company Vale says a worker has died of injuries suffered while disposing of waste materials at its central tailings area in Sudbury, Ont.

Vale says the worker — an employee of Sudbury general contractor Cecchetto and Sons — was taken to hospital after suffering "critical injuries" in the industrial accident on Thursday.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating and says the man was pinned underneath the tires of a dump truck.

The name of the employee has not been released.

Vale says it has offered the services of its critical incident stress management team to the contractors that were working in the area and the Vale employees that responded to the scene.

Vale vice president of North Atlantic projects Dave Stefanuto says the company is doing everything it can to support the worker's family and to better understand what happened.

"Our thoughts are with the family, co-workers and friends of this individual," Stefanuto said Friday in a release.