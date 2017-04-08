Huron County OPP investigate apparent drowning on Nine Mile River

HURON COUNTY, Ont. — Huron County OPP are investigating an apparent drowning on the Nine Mile River west of Dungannon.

Police say emergency services personnel, including Air Ornge, were dispatched to a property (on Cransford Line) early Friday evening to attend to an unresponsive male.

Investigators say two friends had been canoeing through some rapids when they struck a fallen tree and capsized.

They say one of the males became trapped under water. His friend managed to get him back to shore, however, despite the efforts of emergency crews he died at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.