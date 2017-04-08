News / Canada

Ship runs aground near Newfoundland, coast guard says no pollution reported

ARGENTIA, N.L. — A vessel has run aground near Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Canadian Coast Guard says bulk carrier Kure Harbour ran aground near Argentia Saturday morning.

They say the ship is operational, the crew is safe and no pollution has been reported.

The coast guard says one of its vessels is on the scene.

 

