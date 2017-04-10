5 sent to hospital when car collides with house in Delhi, Ont.

DELHI, Ont. — Provincial police say five people were sent to hospital when a car collided with a house in southwestern Ontario.

Investigators say the driver of the car lost control and collided with the porch of the house, injuring a 60-year-old woman and 69-year-old man who were on the porch at the time.

Both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital by paramedics.

A 65-year old woman and 68-year-old man, who were on another part of the porch at the time, were taken to hospital for observation.

The 42-year-old driver, who was treated in hospital for minor injuries, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.