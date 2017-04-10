Bank gives Newfoundland town property where five-year-old girl found dead

CARBONEAR, N.L. — A Toronto-based bank has given a small Newfoundland town the property where the body of a five-year-old girl was found after she was allegedly murdered while visiting her father.

In early February, the house in Carbonear belonging to Trent Butt was torn down as about dozen neighbours looked on.

Police investigators say the man's daughter, Quinn Butt, died in the house after a fire broke out.

The bank that held a lien against the home, CIBC, took ownership and demolished the house before announcing this week that it would hand over the property to the town for free.

Quinn's parents were separated, and she had been visiting her father.