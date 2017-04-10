Five stories in the news today, April 10

Five stories in the news for Monday, April 10

———

JUSTIN TRUDEAU HEADS TO JUNO BEACH

Fresh off Sunday's commemoration at Vimy Ridge, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads today to the scene of one of Canada's most iconic moments of the Second World War — Juno Beach. That's where in June, 1944 thousands of Canadian soldiers stormed ashore into northern France alongside British and American troops during the invasion of Normandy. It marked the beginning of what would soon be the Nazi's retreat back to Berlin.

———

FIVE DEAD IN B.C. HIKING TRAGEDY

Officials are working to identify five hikers who fell to their deaths this weekend while crossing an unstable ledge of snow in the mountains north of Vancouver. The five had snowshoed to the top of Mount Harvey when a cornice collapsed under them Saturday afternoon. Their bodies were recovered Sunday from an avalanche debris field during an exhaustive search effort involving dozens of volunteers.

———

BOMBARDIER TO ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE PAY

Bombardier is expected to inform its shareholders today about changes to the compensation for several of its top executives when it files a new proxy circular with the securities regulator. Chief executive Alain Bellemare has asked the board to delay payment of more than half of last year's total planned compensation for six executives, including himself, by one year to 2020, provided the company meets certain performance objectives.

———

FORMER JUROR WANTS FEDS TO HELP THOSE TRAUMATIZED BY JURY DUTY

A Toronto man wants the federal government to develop a national standard to ensure those who've been traumatized by jury duty get the support they need. Mark Farrant was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has pushed to make sure other jurors in need of mental health support can get it. Ontario has a new program offering counselling, and Farrant wants to ensure that all Canadians have access to the same treatment.

———

BOUTIQUE EYEWEAR RETAILERS HAVE EYE ON CANADA

Boutique eyewear retailers from around the world have set their sights on Canada as a hotbed for growth, hoping to capitalize on the country's aging population as well its taste for haute couture. Several companies including Japan's Mujosh, U.S.-based Warby Parker and Bailey Nelson of Australia have plans to open dozens of new Canadian stores over the next few years.