Bank of Canada website has a surprise if you know the Konami Code

The Bank of Canada has officially unveiled our new $10 bill, and a patriotic blast from the past is hiding in the bank website’s code to celebrate it.

Over at BankofCanada.ca, Canadians can explore a rather fetching splash page accompanied by an excellent explainer on the faces and features of the new tenner.

However, there’s clearly a classic gamer on the central bank’s web team because the site also includes a hidden feature that can only be unlocked with the Konami Code.

Having trouble remembering it? Up, up, down, down, left, right, left right, B, A. We assume you aren't using an NES controller right now, so you can skip the select and start buttons.



Raining cash seems like a reasonable return for inputting a sepia-toned cheat code. Alas, these raining tens won’t get you very far at the bank.

They won't help you beat Contra, either.

