Police seek 2 suspects; man injured in shooting during Barrie, Ont., home invasion
BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., say they're searching for suspects after a shooting during a home invasion.
They say a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators say the y believe the incident on Monday morning was targeted and there is no concern for public safety.
They say they're looking for two black male suspects in their mid 20s, believed to be armed with a gun, who were wearing dark clothing with hoodies.