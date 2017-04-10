Quebec provincial police arrest man after two women found dead in home

NOTRE-DAME-DE-LAUS, Que. — Quebec provincial police are investigating after the discovery of two dead women in a home 250 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Police say a man in his 60s turned himself in to officers at police headquarters in Gatineau in western Quebec in the middle of the night.

They say he asked officers to go to a residence in Notre-Dame-de-Laus, where police found the two bodies.

Police say the man knew the victims.

He was arrested and is to be questioned later today.