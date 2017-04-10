What lies beneath: These cities are putting more than pipes underground

Skylines often provide the shorthand for a city, but the ground beneath the buildings is fertile territory too. There’s useful and livable space beneath us, and with space at a premium on the surface, sometimes the solution is to dig down. These cities are putting more than pipes underground.

Play: Projected to open in 2021, New York is working to convert a disused underground trolley terminal on the Lower East Side of Manhattan into a park. Using fibre-optic technology to create light sources underground, the developers hope to create a sprawling space with greenery, fountains, and spots to hang out, do yoga, play and engage.

Park: In city where 14 per cent of commuters are cyclists and in a country where 78 per cent of households have a bike, Tokyo needs somewhere to put all those two-wheelers. Enter Eco Cycle, an elevator that whisks bikes from the street to vertical parking silos under the city streets. As an added bonus, the bikes are protected from the elements and would-be thieves.

Shop: Winter — you don’t want to go through it, you can’t get around it, so Canadians go under it. Toronto, Montreal and Winnipeg are among the cities that boast vast subterranean path systems to link urbanites to shops, office towers and transit stations without ever needing to step foot in a pile of slushy city snow.

Thrive: With more than 5 million people on an island smaller than New York City, Singapore has ambitious plans to make space. Nanyang University has devoted an entire department to studying the feasibility of building under the city, and the government is investing millions of dollars to explore plans for everything from a research facility housing 4,200 scientists to moving utilities, like an oil cavern, underground.