Tractor driver, 21, dead following collision with pickup in Norfolk County, Ont.

PORT DOVER, Ont. — Provincial police say a 21-year-old man is dead after the tractor he was driving was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

They say the collision occurred Sunday afternoon on Highway 6 northeast of Port Dover, Ont.

Investigators say the tractor was travelling southbound on the shoulder of the highway when it was struck by the southbound pickup, causing it to go into the ditch where it rolled and ejected the driver.

OPP say 21-year-old Travis O'Brien was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the pickup — a 55-year-old man from Haldimand County — was not injured.