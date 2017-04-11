2 men charged in death of a goat in northwestern Ontario
RAINY RIVER, Ont. — Two Ontario men are facing charges in the death of a goat.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report on April 2 that a goat had been killed at a home in Rainy River, Ont.
They say officers identified two 18-year-old suspects the next day.
A Rainy River man and another from Lake of the Woods Township, Ont., are charged with killing animals other than cattle, trespass by night, and possession of weapons for dangerous purpose.
They are scheduled to appear in court in Fort Frances, Ont., on May 11.