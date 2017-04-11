2 men charged in death of a goat in northwestern Ontario

RAINY RIVER, Ont. — Two Ontario men are facing charges in the death of a goat.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report on April 2 that a goat had been killed at a home in Rainy River, Ont.

They say officers identified two 18-year-old suspects the next day.

A Rainy River man and another from Lake of the Woods Township, Ont., are charged with killing animals other than cattle, trespass by night, and possession of weapons for dangerous purpose.