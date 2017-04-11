Case of Muskrat Falls journalist charged with mischief back in court

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — A case that has raised alarms among advocates for freedom of the press was back in court today in Labrador.

Journalist Justin Brake, charged with mischief over $5,000 and disobeying a court injunction, is due back in court May 30 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Brake was on scene when several people entered the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric development site last October and occupied an accommodation complex.

They had been demonstrating against potential contamination of fish and other wild foods as land is flooded for a reservoir.

Brake's lawyer Geoff Budden says his client was among 28 people charged in the case and that he'll fight the charges.