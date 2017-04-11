Conservative leader meets Trump NAFTA point man; calls meeting reassuring
WASHINGTON — The leader of Canada's opposition says she's feeling a bit reassured after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump's point man on NAFTA.
Rona Ambrose met Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a visit to Washington.
She says he made it clear he understands not only the value of the Canada-U.S. business relationship, but also the need to provide stability and business confidence.
That desire to calm the business-investment climate is one reason the interim Conservative leader says she favours a faster NAFTA renegotiation.
Ambrose was accompanied at her meeting with Ross by David MacNaughton, the Liberal-appointed ambassador to the U.S.
She has made it clear her party will work with the government during the NAFTA talks and not use them for partisan advantage; she says it's a matter of national interest and the country should put on a united front.