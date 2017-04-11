News / Canada

Police in London, Ont., investigating after apparent 'explosive device' found

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., say they're investigating after a possible "explosive device" was found in a vacant home.

They say officers were notified about an item that appeared to be a man-made explosive device on Tuesday morning.

They say an explosive disposal unit is continuing with the investigation.

As a precaution, police say people in neighbouring homes are being asked to stay inside until further notice.

 

