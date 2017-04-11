Police in London, Ont., investigating after apparent 'explosive device' found
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., say they're investigating after a possible "explosive device" was found in a vacant home.
They say officers were notified about an item that appeared to be a man-made explosive device on Tuesday morning.
They say an explosive disposal unit is continuing with the investigation.
As a precaution, police say people in neighbouring homes are being asked to stay inside until further notice.
