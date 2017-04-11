Police suspect fentanyl in Brantford, Ont., overdose; man revived in hospital

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Police in Brantford, Ont., say a man who overdosed after apparently unknowingly taking fentanyl has been revived in hospital.

They say 20-year-old man was in medical distress and was taken to hospital by a friend early Sunday.

Police say the man arrived at hospital with no vital signs, but doctors were able to administer naloxone and revived him and he was later released.

Investigators say they believe the man used cocaine laced with fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, and police say people taking drugs like heroin and cocaine may not know they contain fentanyl.