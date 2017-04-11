Six stories in the news today, April 11

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, April 11

———

BAIL HEARING CONTINUES FOR ALLEGED YAHOO HACKER

A bail hearing for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is set to continue today in a Hamilton court. Karim Baratov was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes. Two of the accused are allegedly officers with Russia's Federal Security Service.

———

RESTRAINT THE THEME OF MANITOBA BUDGET

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is expected to deliver another dose of fiscal medicine today in a provincial budget likely to include the privatization of some government services and cuts to tax credits. Finance Minister Cameron Friesen, who introduced legislation to freeze public-sector wages last month, said more restraint is on the way as the government tackles an $846-million deficit left by the former NDP government.

———

B.C. ELECTION CAMPAIGN SET TO LAUNCH

British Columbia's provincial election campaign kicks off today when Liberal Leader Christy Clark asks the lieutenant governor to dissolve her government. Which party can generate the most jobs appears to be an early campaign theme for the May 9 vote. Clark's platform promises to freeze income taxes, deliver balance budgets and create jobs in the technology and resource sectors. NDP Leader John Horgan says his party will create jobs in every corner of the province.

———

PASSENGER BILL OF RIGHTS TO LAND THIS SPRING

Canada will introduce new legislation this spring to address the problem of travellers being bumped from flights. Word of the federal plan came as the violent dragging of a passenger off an overbooked United Airlines flight in the U.S. on Sunday unleashed a torrent of anger. A spokesman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau says bumping rules will be included in an air passenger bill of rights to establish clear, minimum requirements for compensation when flights are oversold or luggage lost.

———

FLOUR RECALL SPARKS CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

A pair of Alberta-based law firms say they have filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who bought or consumed a popular brand of flour that's been linked to illnesses from E. coli. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall last month for 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood All Purpose flour. None of the allegations in he statement of claim have been tested in court.

———

WORLD CUP BID CALLS FOR 10 GAMES IN CANADA

Canada and Mexico will only get a slice of soccer's biggest prize if the joint North American bid for the 2026 World Cup is successful. The proposed blueprint calls for 60 of the 80 games in the new expanded tournament format to be held in the U.S. with 10 going to Canada and 10 to Mexico. But the good news for Canada is the tradition of having the tournament host(s) automatically qualify.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls holds a regional meeting in Whitehorse.

— Court appearance in St. John's for Justin Brake, a journalist with TheIndependent.ca, charged with mischief during Muskrat Falls protests.