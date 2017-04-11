Southern Alberta community wins fight to keep small school from closing

NEW BRIGDEN, Alta. — A southern Alberta community has won its fight to keep its school from closing at the end of June even though only two students attended this year.

Residents in the hamlet of New Brigden have raised $70,000 to help cover costs over the next two years and parents will pitch in with snow removal, lawn care and lunch-time supervision.

Education officials have agreed to keep the school open next year, but the plan is to offer Grades 1 to 4 only instead of going up to Grade 9.

The school was listed as a candidate for closure by officials with the Prairie Rose School Division after several parents moved their children.

They went to a school in the nearby community of Oyen following a dispute with some former staff members.

Parents say six students are expected to enrol in New Brigden's school this fall and nine others will be in preschool and kindergarten classes.

Families say they are relieved by the decision.

“There was a few of us that cried and ... the trustees all came and hugged us and congratulated us," said Savanna Tye. "We all thanked everyone and each other for all the hard work.