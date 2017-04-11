Teen rescued from raft in Lake Ontario; OPP say he was treated for hypothermia

SOUTH MARYSBURGH, Ont. — Provincial police say a teen was airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a raft in eastern Lake Ontario.

OPP say they got the call late Monday afternoon about the 17-year-old boy stranded off Point Traverse at the southeast tip of Prince Edward County.

Officers determined he was about 1.5 kilometres from shore near Timber Island.

Police say he was rescued from the raft by members of the Prince Edward County Fire Department and transported by inflatable boat to Timber Island.