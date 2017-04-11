Two N.B. men killed instantly after car crashes into power pole: police
BAIE-SAINTE-ANNE, N.B. — Police are investigating an accident that left two men dead after their vehicle crashed into a power pole in eastern New Brunswick.
RCMP say the single-vehicle accident happened on Highway 117 near Baie-Sainte-Anne at about 2:25 a.m. today.
They say a 35-year-old from Pointe-Sapin, who was driving the car, and a 35-year-old passenger from Bay du Vin were killed instantly.
In a release, police said speed and alcohol were believed to have been factors in the crash.
A traffic analyst was at the scene, while police and the coroner continue their investigation.
