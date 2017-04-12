Alberta man sentenced for online relationship with teenage girl in Ireland

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A man from northern Alberta has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for having an online relationship with a teenage girl in Ireland.

Jashua Tremblay, who is 34, had pleaded guilty to luring charges and sexual interference.

Court in Fort McMurray heard earlier this week that the truck driver first made contact with the girl on the Internet in 2012 when she was 13 years old.

The two talked for more than a year and eventually shared sexual images online.

Court was told he travelled to Ireland to meet and have sex with the girl when she turned 14.

Her father later found a letter Tremblay had sent to her and contacted Tremblay, who claimed he was 19 and would stop contacting the girl.

But he flew back to Ireland to meet with her again and was there for 10 days. He was caught after the pair was seen coming out of a vacation home Tremblay had rented. Neighbours called the girl’s father.

On Tuesday, Tremblay apologized repeatedly for his actions.

The Crown had asked for a five-year sentence. It cited the seriousness of the case and the fact Tremblay didn’t stop his involvement with the girl after being caught.

Tremblay’s defence, in asking for a four-year sentence, said he made bad decisions because his marriage was falling apart, but was taking responsibility for his actions.

The sentence also includes a 10-year ban from the Internet and from locations where children are present after he is released.

Child sex tourism is an offence that was added to the Criminal Code in 1997. The provision allows Canadians to be prosecuted for sexual offences committed against children in other countries.