Environment Canada looking into possible tornado north of London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — A team of Western University investigators is helping Environment Canada determine whether it was a small tornado that ripped the roof off a barn northeast of London, Ont.

A line of thunderstorms rolled through the London area Tuesday afternoon.

Peter Kimbell of Environment Canada says there was a barn that had some damage and also some power poles down near Thamesford, Ont.

While it is slightly early for these types of supercell storms to strike southwestern Ontario, Kimbell says it isn't unheard of — an EF-1 tornado was observed on March 16, 2016, in Clifford, Ont.

The team from Western was to survey the damage on Wednesday and report back to Environment Canada.