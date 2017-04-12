Fentanyl powder seized in LaSalle, Ont.; woman, 20, charged with trafficking

LASALLE, Ont. — Police in southwestern Ontario say a woman is facing charges after a seizure of fentanyl powder.

LaSalle, Ont., police say an Amherstburg, Ont., woman was arrested on Tuesday and officers seized 130 capsules of the deadly opioid.

They say the 20-year-old is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of breaching conditions of her bail.

Police say a 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., man also was arrested during the investigation and was charged with breaching a condition of his bail.